The man wanted for attempted homicide and other charges following a shooting at a Lancaster City club 2.5-years ago has turned himself in. Police say 35-year old Freddys Dionicio-Gomez of Lancaster is being held in the County Prison in lieu of $25,000 bail. Officers say the suspect allegedly fired more than a dozen shots in a night club along the 400-block of Pershing Avenue on January-26th of 2018. A security guard was wounded in the arm and has since recovered.