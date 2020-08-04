PA Unveils Violence Data Dashboard

Governor Wolf has announced the launching of a violence data dashboard in Pennsylvania. Wolf says the Department of Health is collecting data on the scope, frequency, geography and populations affected by violence in the commonwealth. The dashboard is the result of an executive order signed last year. Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine says “Violence is a significant public health issue that affects many people each and every year.” Dr. Rachel Levine adds that “This dashboard will assist in providing information on the scope of violence in Pennsylvania, and the populations affected by it. Working alongside a number of state agencies, we are committed to taking steps to reduce the impact violence has on an individual’s health and way of life.”