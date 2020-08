The Carbon County man shot in York City Friday night has died. The Coroner’s Office says 26-year-old Kyle Hagenbach was wounded at around 7:45pm along the 900-block of East Clarke Avenue. Hagenbach was being treated at Wellspan York Hospital until he succumbed to his injuries just after 10:30am Sunday. Residents with more information on the shooting can call the Anonymous Tip Line at 717-849-2204.