There a death investigation underway in Lancaster County. West Lampeter Township police say they found an unresponsive man in a vehicle in the parking lot of Double Tree Resort on Willow Street Pike just before 10pm last Thursday. The man has been identified as 34-year old Travis Work of Lancaster. He was declared dead at the scene. An autopsy is set for today. Anyone who has more information is asked to call police at 717-464-2421.