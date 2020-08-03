PA COVID-19 Update Monday

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., August 2, that there are 654 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 113,590. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

Allegheny County is reporting an increase of 82 cases and Philadelphia County is reporting an increase of 75 cases.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between July 26 and August 1 is 154,617 with 6,165 positive cases. There were 18,824 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., August 1. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

There are 7,209 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 5 new deaths reported. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard. Opens In A New Window

“As the state has put in place targeted mitigation efforts to offset recent case increases, we must renew our commitment to protecting against COVID-19 by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing and following the requirements set forth in the orders for bars and restaurants, gatherings and telework,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Pennsylvania has been a model for the country on how to reopen effectively using a careful, measured approach. However, we know the virus has not gone away as we see cases rise, so we must work together to stop another surge.”

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 643 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 1,130,979 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

1% are ages 0-4;

1% are ages 5-12;

3% are ages 13-18;

9% are ages 19-24;

37% are ages 25-49;

Nearly 23% are ages 50-64; and

24% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.Opens In A New Window

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providersOpens In A New Window about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+. The following regions saw significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to the end of July:

SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to approximately 19 percent of cases in July;

SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 18 percent of cases in July;

NE – 6 percent of cases in April to nearly 17 percent of cases in July;

SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 14 percent of cases in July;

NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to approximately nearly 14 percent of cases in July; and

NC – Nearly 8 percent of cases in April to nearly 14 percent of cases in July.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 19,603 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,979 cases among employees, for a total of 23,582 at 857 distinct facilities in 61 counties. Out of our total deaths, 4,910 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.Opens In A New Window

Approximately 8,311 our total cases are in health care workers.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.Opens In A New Window

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening.

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19:

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.

Clean surfaces frequently.

Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.

If you must go out, you are required to wear a mask when in a business or where it is difficult to maintain proper social distancing.

