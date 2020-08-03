Fire Displaces Multiple Residents In Columbia Borough

The cause is still under investigation for a 2-alarm fire that destroyed or damaged several row homes in Columbia Borough Sunday night. Officials didn’t mention any injuries after crews responded to the 300-block of Perry Street just after 7pm.
The cause is still under investigation for a 2-alarm fire that destroyed or damaged several row homes in Columbia Borough Sunday night. Officials didn’t mention any injuries after crews responded to the 300-block of Perry Street just after 7pm.
There is no custom code to display.