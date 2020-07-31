Victims Identified Following Double Murder In Lancaster Co.

We now know the identities of two men found dead in a burned pickup truck in Manor Township, Lancaster County earlier this week. The Coroner says 29-year old Jonathan Rivera of Lancaster, and 33-year old Eugenio Morales-Torres of Columbia were discovered in the bed of that truck along Charlestown Road, near Forry Road early Tuesday morning. The District Attorney’s Office has charged a suspect, 36-year old Ezequiel Almodovar of Upper Leacock Township with two counts of homicide, arson, tampering with evidence and two counts of abuse of a corpse. Relatives tell police that the victims visited Almodovar’s home on Monday night and officers allege that the suspect shot them and then put the bodies in the truck and then set it on fire. Almodovar remains at-large and he is considered armed and dangerous.