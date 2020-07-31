Victim In York City Fatal Shooting I-D’d

The victim in Thursday morning’s deadly shooting in York City has been identified. The coroner says 31-year-old Quinton Jacobs, of York City was killed near the 1000 block of East Market Street at around 12:30 a.m. An autopsy is set for later today. Meanwhile, a 33-year old man was wounded by gunfire just before 3 p.m. along the 500-block of North Pershing Avenue. The victim was taken to York Hospital where they were listed in stable condition. No arrests have been made in either case. Residents can text a tip to ‘Yorktips’ at 847-411.