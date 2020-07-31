Teen Sexually Assaulted & Robbed In York Co.

A York County juvenile was sexually assaulted and robbed earlier this week and now the State Police are asking for help in finding the suspect. Troopers say the victim told them she was grabbed her from behind, causing her to fall along River Road, near Slab Road, in Lower Chanceford Township Monday night just before 7pm. State Police say the suspect then sexually assaulted her and took her personal belongings before driving away. Troopers describe the suspect as a white, balding man with a medium to heavy build, 5-feet, 10-inches to 6-feet, 1-inch tall and between 40-and 50-years old. They say the suspect vehicle was a 1990s blue hatchback. Anyone who can help with the investigation is asked to call 717-428-1011.