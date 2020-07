More than 90-residents were displaced by Wednesday afternoon’s 2-alarm fire at a York County hotel. Officials say the blaze started in a 1st-floor room at the Econo Lodge Hotel along the 200-block of Arsenal Road. No one was hurt but several firefighters were taken at a hospital for possible heat-related issues. The Red Cross is providing assistance 61-adults and 33-children. An investigation into the cause of the fire continues.