Suspect Charged With Selling Fatal Dose Death In E-Town

U.S. Marshals have arrested a Lancaster man for providing drugs that caused a woman’s fatal overdose last May. The District Attorney’s office says 36-year old Pablo Maldonado used a text message to allegedly arrange a sale of fentanyl-laced heroin to a 29-year old woman who was found dead the next day in her Elizabethtown home. Officials say Maldonado has been charged with drug delivery resulting in death and criminal use of a communication facility. Police searched the suspect’s home and found drugs and packaging consistent with what was discovered at the crime scene. Officers also seized $4,000 in cash.