PIAA Releases Rules For High School Fall Sports

Protect yourself, protect others, protect the season. That’s the motto for Pennsylvania’s governing body of high school sports as they released their plan to go ahead with the fall sports season. Officials with the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association say local school districts can proceed, as long as their guidelines set by sports medicine advisory committee are followed. For example, football can begin with heat acclimation on August-10. Social distancing will be required on sidelines and team huddles will be minimized. Players are also recommended to wear face shields on their helmets. And if any player on a team tests positive for COVID-19, the entire team will have to be quarantined for 14-days.