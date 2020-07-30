PA COVID-19 Update Thursday

The Pennsylvania Department of Health Wednesday confirmed an additional 834-positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 110,218. Officials added 16-new deaths which puts the overall number at 7,162 since the panedmic began last winter.

Allegheny County is reporting an increase of 125 cases and Philadelphia County is reporting an increase of 111 cases.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between July 22 and July 28 is 161,894 with 6,619 positive cases. There were 20,503 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., July 28. These results represent the total number of tests administered.