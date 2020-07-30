Fugitive Suspect Charged In Double Homicide In Lancaster Co.

A Lancaster County man is wanted for the murder of two men found in a burned vehicle in Manor Township earlier this week. The District Attorney’s Office says 36-year old Ezequiel Almodovar of Upper Leacock Township, was charged Wednesday with two counts of homicide, plus arson, tampering with evidence and two counts of abuse of corpse. Police say relatives tell them the two men discovered at the crime scene early Tuesday morning are Jonathan Rivera and Eugenio Morales-Torres. Officers say the two men visited Almodovar’s home on Monday night and they allege that the suspect put the bodies in the truck and then set it on fire along Charlestown Road, near Forry Road. Police say Almodovar is still at-large and he is considered armed and dangerous.