Co-Owner Of York Co. Cemetery Scam Sentenced

A former York County woman has been sentenced for defrauding hundreds of customers at a cemetery. The U-S Attorney’s Office says 49-year-old Amanda Martin along with her husband, Theodore Martin, owned and operated Suburban Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Dover, PA. The couple admitted that they embezzled customer payments for cemetery services and products totaling about $500,000, for their own personal use, including for gambling. Amanda Martin was ordered to serve 12-months and one day in prison, followed by two years of supervised release, for conspiring to commit mail fraud. Her husband was sentenced earlier this year to 13-years in prison.