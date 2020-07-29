PA COVID-19 Update Wednesday

Pittsburgh and Philadelphia regions are leading the way for a surge of new cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania. State health officials say they have confirmed an additional 1,120-positive cases of the virus, bringing the statewide total to 109,384. An increase has been detected in 41 of the state’s 67 counties. The death toll rose by 24-to-7,146 since the pandemic began last winter.

Meanwhile, they also announced that all 693 nursing homes in the commonwealth have completed testing all residents and staff for COVID-19 at least once. By completing universal testing, facilities are one step closer to achieving all prerequisites for their implementation plan to allow safe visitation, communal dining, and other activities based on the Department of Health’s Reopening Guidance for Nursing Homes.