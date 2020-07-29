Did You Receive Seeds In The Mail Marked As Jewelry?

The state Department of Agriculture is warning residents not to plant any unordered and mislabeled seeds they received in the mail from China. Officials say those seeds could include invasive species that could harm Pennsylvania’s agriculture industry and ecosystem. The package with the seeds is usually labeled as jewelry. Residents who receive such a package should keep it and report it to the USDA. State officials local also recommend that if the package is opened, the seeds should be double-bagged and sealed.