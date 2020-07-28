Support the search for missing Amish teen Linda Stoltzfoos

Linda Stoltzfoos has been missing June 21st. The Amish teen was reported missing when she did not return home after a church service that day. Local authorities are continuing to search for her. Anyone with information can contact state police at 717-299-7650, or the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI.

Help Support the Family of Linda Stoltzfoos

The Amish community continues to have daily gatherings to provide prayer and support for her family as the search for her continues. Linda’s family has asked for prayers and letters of support from the community. If you would like to write a letter to the family, you can mail it to:

Stoltzfoos Family

P.O. Box 121

Intercourse, PA 17534-0121

Prayer Ride for Linda Stoltzfoos and Family

Some members of the community are organizing a Prayer Ride for August 8th from 11am-1pm. This ride event is to create awareness, pray for Linda and show support for the Stoltzfoos Family. Linda’s favorite color is yellow so we encourage everyone to wear it, fly it, and represent it, the same yellow similar to what she is wearing. The ride will begin from Ephrata Community Church, 70 Clay School Road, Ephrata. Everyone is welcome to join. (Motorcycles, trucks, cars).

Updates on the Ride can be found here:

www.facebook.com/events/770215103719869