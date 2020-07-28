PennDOT Drivers Survey Now Live

PennDOT wants your input on traffic safety and driving behaviors through its annual online Highway Safety Survey. PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian says “The results from this annual survey help gauge participants’ attitudes on highway safety, and potentially allow them to adjust safety activities to further reduce crashes and fatalities.” The survey is available through August 17 and should take about five minutes to complete. All responses, including the “comments” fields, are anonymous. Take the survey at: www.PennDOT.gov/Safety