PA COVID-19 Update Tuesday

The Pennsylvania Department of Health Monday confirmed an additional 839-positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 108,264. Officials added 4-new deaths to put that overall number at 7,122 since the pandemic began last winter.

Meanwhile, two new positive cases in York County are notable. The District Attorney’s Office says an employee is recovering under quarantine. And a warehouse team employee at CommunityAid in Hanover has tested positive for COVID-19. Officials say the store was cleaned over the weekend using CDC guidelines. All incoming donations will be quarantine for 72 hours.

Governor Tom Wolf will visit PA CareerLink York County Monday morning. The Governor will highlight virtual resources available to job seekers so they can get back to work as quickly as possible.