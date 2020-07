Those two escaped fugitives from Virginia who were spotted in Lancaster County earlier this month have been captured. U.S. Marshals say 18-year old Rashad Williams and 20-year old Jabar Taylor escaped from prison in Bon Air. One suspect was convicted of murder and the other of malicious wounding. The pair were detected in Lancaster County at a Turkey Hill and the Homewood Suites by Hilton on Granite Run Drive. Now, officials say the duo were caught in Michigan on Saturday.