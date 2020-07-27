PA COVID-19 Update Monday

The Pennsylvania Department of Health Sunday confirmed an additional 800-positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 107,425. Officials added 4-new deaths to put the overall number to 7,118 since the pandemic began last winter. Meanwhile, two more states have been added to Pennsylvania’s travel advisory list. Officials recommend that you quarantine for 14-days upon return from Missouri and Wyoming. There are now 20-states on the list.

Alabama

Arizona

Arkansas

California

Florida

Georgia

Idaho

Iowa

Kansas

Louisiana

Mississippi

Missouri

Nevada

North Carolina

Oklahoma

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Wyoming