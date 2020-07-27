Bill Becomes PA Law Without Governor’s Signature

A bill has become law in Pennsylvania without the governor’s signature. HB-2463, sponsored by Republican Rep. Seth Grove of York, prohibits any governor from directing state agencies to ignore records requests during a State of Emergency or Disaster Declaration. Govrnor Wolf says commonwealth agencies have processed records requests through the pandemic. Wolf says responses were sent on all pending or received record requests. He added that he would err on the side of transparency and allow the legislation to become law.

