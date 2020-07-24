State Clarifies Alcohol Sale Rule For PA Bars & Restaurants

Governor Wolf’s new coronavirus restrictions for selling alcohol at bars and restaurants has been clarified by the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board. The Wolf administration says the rule for selling customers alcohol only if they ordered a meal was to limit indoor gatherings in order to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. But some restaurants and bars have tried to skirt the rule by offering snacks like a bag of potato chips. Now state officials say snacks do not qualify as a meal. They say alcohol can only be served with a meal, which is defined as breakfast, lunch and dinner.