PA COVID-19 Update Friday

The Pennsylvania Department of Health Thursday confirmed an additional 962-positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 104,358. They added 16-deaths for an overall total of 7,079 since the pandemic began last winter.

Governor Wolf and Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine will visit Lancaster Health Center this afternoon. They will be joined by administrators and clinical staff to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic, including contact tracing and testing in the commonwealth and other critical primary care services.