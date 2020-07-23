Wolf Speaks Out About Hate In PA

“Hate has no place in Pennsylvania.” That from Governor Tom Wolf yesterday as he defended Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine following a derogatory post made on Facebook by the Bloomsburg Fair mocking her. Wolf calls Dr. Levine, who is trangender, a distinguished and accomplished public servant who’s work helping the commonwealth during the COVID-19 crisis is a testament to her intelligence and work ethic. The governor calls on all Pennsylvanians to speak out against hateful comments and acts, including the transphobia directed at Dr. Levine and all Transgender people.