PA COVID-19 Update Thursday

The Pennsylvania Department of Health Wednesday confirmed an additional 631-positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 103,396. Twenty-five new deaths puts the death toll to 7,063.

The state Department of Health provided an update on contact tracing efforts to track the movement of COVID-19 across the commonwealth. Contact tracing is the process of identifying, notifying, and monitoring anyone who came in close contact with an individual who tested positive for COVID-19 while they were infectious. Officials say the commonwealth now has 661-contact tracers. They say the state has been broken into 6-regional health districts and now officials are working to gather a number of outside organizations, including businesses and universities to discuss contact tracing needs and any potential problems and solutions as the pandemic unfolds.