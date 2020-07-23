Lebanon County Sues Governor Over Federal Money

Lebanon County has filed suit to compel Governor Tom Wolf to release nearly $13-million in federal coronavirus relief funding. Wolf withheld the money after commissioners in Lebanon County defied his shutdown orders and voted to lift some pandemic restrictions by moving from the red to yellow phase in defiance of the governor’s reopening plan. The suit calls the vote symbolic and claims Wolf cannot withhold CARES Act funding that was appropriated by the Legislature. Lebanon is the only county who has not received the money. Last week, the governor responded by saying “Don’t come and say you want something from the state when you haven’t followed the rules. There are consequences. These are the consequences.”