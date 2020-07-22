York City Shooting Victim Charged

One of the two men who were shot in York City Monday night has now been arrested. Police say 31-year old Luis Gonzalez is charged with aggravated assault and a weapons offense. Officers say the incident began with a verbal exchange between Gonzalez’s girlfriend and some individuals gathered along the 300-block of West Gay Avenue. Court documents say later, Gonzalez joined by his brother went back to ‘settle the issue’ and a physical altercation ended in gunfire. Police say a 23-year old man used a handgun to shoot Gonzalez who then grabbed the weapon and shot a 27-year old man. The York Daily Record reports that the suspect is being held in the county prison in lieu of $250,000.