Two Lancaster Co. Daycare Workers Charged Following Abuse Incident

A 4-month investigation has led to charges against two day care workers in Lancaster County. Susquehanna Regional police say 41-year-old Erin Finegan, of Lancaster, is accused of simple assault while working at Kinderhook Early Learning Center in East Donegal Township. Officers say Finegan allegedly held the victim child on the ground with her body weight and restricted his movement and later picked him up by his neck while he kicked and screamed. Police say the staff reported the incident to the owner of the business. Officers say the owner, 43-year old Michelle Patterson, told the staff that she would file a mandated report to local officials, she is now charged with failure to report suspected child abuse.