Tolls on the Pennsylvania Turnpike will increase by 6% starting January 2021. The highway will go totally cashless by next year. Tolls will be paid either by using an E-Z Pass account or by the “Toll By Plate” where an invoice will be sent to the address associated with the car’s license plate.

Turnpike officials say rates for “Toll By Plate” users will increase from $2.50 to $3.90.

E-ZPass users will see a rate increase of 6%, from $1.50 to $1.60.