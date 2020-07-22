PA COVID-19 Update Wednesday

The Pennsylvania Department of Health Tuesday confirmed an additional 1,027-positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 102,765. About a third of those are split between Allegheny and Philadelphia Counties. The death toll rose by 20-to-7,038 since the pandemic began last winter.

Governor Wolf visited WellSpan York Hospital yesterday to thank staff and emphasize why mask-wearing and social distancing are necessary and effective to fight the spread of COVID-19.

“The best way to prevent our loved ones and ourselves from suffering from COVID-19 is to take preventive measures to stop the spread,” Gov. Wolf said. “That’s why Dr. Levine and I made the decision to require Pennsylvanians to wear a mask in public and it’s why more and more national companies are requiring you to wear a mask when you enter their businesses. They want their employees to stay safe, and they want you to stay safe.”

On July 15, the governor and Sec. of Health Dr. Rachel Levine signed additional targeted statewide mitigation orders for bars and restaurants, gatherings and telework. These were announced after Allegheny and other counties began to see spikes in cases similar to those at the beginning of the pandemic.

“Through COVID-19 case investigations, we know much of this is attributed to spread at locations where wearing a mask is difficult and social distancing may not occur – like bars, restaurants and nightclubs,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “When conducting case investigations, public health professionals gather that list of close contacts, work to contact trace and inform those individuals of their potential exposure. As you can see contact tracing has, and always will be, a critical part and key strategy to the governor’s process of reopening Pennsylvania and an important tool to further mitigate the spread of COVID-19.”

Dr. Matthew Howie, medical director of the York City Bureau of Health and WellSpan physician says “This virus is not forgiving of missteps and does not allow for time to play catch-up.”

“I’ve been inspired by the amazing success stories I’ve seen in the COVID-19 care of our patients,” explained Christina Hansen, Cardiac ICU nurse at WellSpan York Hospital. “But COVID-19 has also inspired me to spread the word about the dangers of the disease, from what I’ve seen in the ICU and the ways this virus attacks the body. Please, it is critical that you wear your mask.”