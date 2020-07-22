Former PA State Senator Sentenced For Child Porn

A former Pennsylvania state senator has been sentenced for possessing child pornography. Officials say 64-year old Mike Folmer was ordered to serve from one to two years in prison for possession of child pornography and eight years of probation. The Republican was first elected to represent Lebanon County and parts of Dauphin and York counties in 2007. Folmer resigned from office last fall and pleaded guilty to multiple charges last winter. The case began when a CyberTip reported that a website Tumblr found that a user had uploaded an image of child pornography using their application.