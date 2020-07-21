Woman Raped In York County, Suspect Arrested

A York man is being held in the county prison accused of rape. The York Daily Record reports that Fairview Township Police have arrested 49-year old Trevor Smith and charged him with rape forcible compulsion, sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault without consent, burglary, and criminal trespass. Officer say Smith was taken into custody during an investigation at the Motel-6 on July-16th. Witnesses told police that several people had been drinking but that Smith later forced his way into a woman’s motel room while she slept and then assaulted her. Smith’s bail is set at $100,000.