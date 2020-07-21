Police Arrest Parents Of Franklin Co. Teen Accused Of Killing Brother

The parents of the 13-year old Franklin County boy who will be tried as an adult for allegedly killing his 9-year old brother earlier this month have now been charged. State Police say 34-year-old Mark Snyder and his wife 33-year-old Stacey Wright-Snyder of Waynesboro were arrested last Friday on two felony counts of child endangerment. Troopers say siblings told them that the parents knew the suspect would handle guns and even point them at his siblings before he shot his brother in the head during a game of “cops and robbers.” The teen is charged with criminal homicide and aggravated assault. The parents remain in the Franklin County prison where the father is being held on $100,000 bail while the wife’s bond is $75,000. Meanwhile, local officials say living conditions in the home were so bad that they have condemned the house.