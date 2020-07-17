Missing Amish Teen Update

The search for a missing Amish teenager continues in Lancaster County as investigators ask residents for help. At a Thursday news conference, police and the District Attorney’s Office say they don’t think 18-year-old Linda Stoltzfoos went willingly when she disappeared on June-21 as she walked home from a church service. Officials say 34-year old Justo Smoker has been charged with kidnapping and false imprisonment. Police are trying to track the movements of Smoker’s vehicle, a red Kia Rio. They want citizens in East Earl, East Lampeter, Leacock, Paradise and Salisbury townships to remember if they saw it around the time Stoltzfoos went missing. Officers say the woman’s bra and stockings were found buried near where Smoker’s vehicle had been spotted. The FBI is helping with the case and they have offered a $10,000 reward for information. Anyone with information can call state police or submit a tip online at the District Attorney’s Office web site.