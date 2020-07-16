Former CEO Sentenced For Fraud That Bankrupted Worley & Obetz

The former CEO who pleaded guilty to a $66-million dollar bank fraud that crashed a Lancaster County energy company is headed to prison. Officials say 59-year old Jeffrey Lyons of Lancaster admitted to lying to Fulton Bank to secure more than $66-million dollars over 15-years for Worley & Obetz before the company went bankrupt in the spring of 2018. Nearly 300-employees lost their jobs. Lyons was in federal court yesterday where he was was sentenced to 14-years in prison plus he has to pay restitution to the bank. He also pleaded guilty to one count of tax evasion and Lyons was ordered to pay $552,000 in restitution to the Internal Revenue Service.