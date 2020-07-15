Wolf Signs PA Police Reform Bills Into Law

Governor Tom Wolf has signed two police reform bills in the wake of the death of George Floyd in Minnesota last spring. The legislation passed unanimously in the state House and Senate. One law requires a thorough background check for law enforcement applicants prior to being employed and requires a law enforcement agency to disclose employment information. The measure also establishes an electronic database to keep track of those records. The other law requires mental health evaluations with a focus on PTSD of law enforcement officers as a condition of continued employment. The legislation also requires various training for police officers including trauma-informed care, use of deadly force, de-escalation and harm reduction techniques and community and cultural awareness.