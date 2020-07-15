Two Suspects Charged In Shooting Of York Co. Woman

One suspect is in custody and another remains at-large in the shooting of a York County woman last month. Northern Regional Police say 27-year old Meredith Keltner of York was found severely injured and lying along Smyser Road in North Codorus Township back on June-12. Officers traced her movements before the incident and now have arrested 20-year old Roberto Rodriguez III and issued a warrant for 28-year old Francisco Rivera, both of York. The suspects have been charged with criminal attempted homicide, conspiracy and 2-counts of aggravated assault. The victim remains hospitalized recovering from being shot multiple times and being hit by a vehicle.