Plea Deal For Driver In Lancaster Co. Double Fatal Crash

A plea deal means a Mount Joy woman will get 10-years probation for the traffic deaths of two Warwick High School juniors in 2018. The District Attorney’s Office says 64-year old Debra Slaymaker-Walker pleaded no contest Tuesday to two counts of involuntary manslaughter and one count of reckless endangerment in the October-2018 crash that killed 16-year old Jack Nicholson and 17-year old Meghan Keeney. Another student was seriously injured. Slaymaker-Walker claims she lost control of her vehicle following an epileptic seizure. Prosecutors say medical experts agreed. A no-contest plea is the same as a conviction except the defendant does not admit guilt, but concedes prosecutors have enough evidence to convict. Slaymaker-Walker was also ordered to pay $31,748 in restitution. The victim’s families do not support the deal.