PA COVID-19 Update Wednesday

The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed an additional 929-positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 96,671. Some of the bump is the result of a delay in reporting from a private lab. The death toll rose by 20-to-6,931. Meanwhile, the American Red Cross Greater Pennsylvania Region is launching a Virtual Family Assistance Center to support families struggling with loss and grief due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. People can visit redcross.org/get-help to access a support hub with special virtual programs and services. Information is also available at this phone number: 833-492-0094.