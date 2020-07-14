PA Tax Deadline Wednesday 7/15/20

The Department of Revenue reminds residents that the deadline to file 2019 personal income tax returns is Wednesday, July 15, 2020. The filing deadline was extended 90 days this year to provide relief to taxpayers during the pandemic.
The Department of Revenue reminds residents that the deadline to file 2019 personal income tax returns is Wednesday, July 15, 2020. The filing deadline was extended 90 days this year to provide relief to taxpayers during the pandemic.
There is no custom code to display.