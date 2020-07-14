PA COVID-19 Update Tuesday

Department of Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine warned the commonwealth is on the verge of repeating the pattern that led to widespread community shut-downs in the spring to mitigate COVID-19, urging residents to stop the cycle by wearing a mask and making important choices to reduce exposure.

“At the start of the pandemic, we saw a higher number of cases in people ages 19-49, before it spread to those over age 65,” Dr. Levine said. “This pattern is now repeating. There are things we can do right now to stop this cycle, beginning with wearing a mask, staying at least six feet away from others not in your household, and maintaining healthy habits like washing your hands.”

The number of Pennsylvanians over the age of 65 who are positive for COVID-19 has dropped to about half of the overall cases. The number of Pennsylvanians aged 19-49 with positive cases now account for 45 percent of the total case count.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., July 13, that there are 328 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 95,742. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between July 6 and July 12 is 135,631 with 5,560 positive test results.

There are 6,911 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 7 new deaths reported.