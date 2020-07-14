Baltimore Teen Identified In York Co. Drowning

The victim who died during a family swim at a York County lake last weekend has been identified. The Coroner’s Office says the body of 17-year-old Junior Molina, of Baltimore was pulled from Lake Marburg at Codorus State Park early Sunday evening.
