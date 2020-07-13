PA COVID-19 Update Monday

While Pennsylvania’s statewide percent-positivity rate for COVID-19 testing is at 4.4%, officials say several counties have seen a larger increase. For example, as of last Thursday, Clarion is 14.6%, Allegheny’s rate is 7.9%, Lebanon is 5.6% and York 6.3%.

The state Department of Health Sunday added an additional 725-positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 95,414. Nearly half of those cases are spread between Allegheny and Philadelphia Counties.

Governor Wolf says residents should continue to wear a mask or face covering anytime they are in public. COVID-19 has been shown to spread easily in the air and contagious carriers can be asymptomatic. That’s one reason why the Governor has signed an executive order authorizing state agencies to conduct administrative proceedings remotely.

The Department of Health has added 4-more states on the list of states recommended for domestic travelers returning from to quarantine for 14-days upon return to Pennsylvania. Delaware, Iowa, Kansas and Oklahoma join 15-others including Texas, California, Arizona and Florida.