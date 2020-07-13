Lancaster: Arrest Made In Missing Amish Woman Case

Volunteer search parties, ATVs and even horses were part of the continuing search last weekend for a missing Amish woman in Lancaster County. East Earl Township Police say 18-year-old Linda Stoltzfoos has been missing for nearly a month after she walked home from a church service. Meanwhile, the District Attorney’s Office announced that 34-year old Justo Smoker has been arrested and charged with kidnapping and false imprisonment. Prosecutors say Smoker became a person of interest after witnesses reported that an Amish woman was seen in the passenger seat of a vehicle that matched Smoker’s.