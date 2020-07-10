PA COVID-19 Update Friday

Governor Wolf has signed a new executive order that protects homeowners and renters from eviction or foreclosure until Aug. 31. The protection is contingent on those residents having not received assistance from a program administered by the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency (PHFA) or are not already receiving relief through one of several federal foreclosure moratorium programs or judicial orders.

The state Department of Health Thursday confirmed an additional 719-positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 92,867. The number of deaths rose by 36-to 6,848.

Governor Wolf has announced that $10 million is now available for Pennsylvania businesses that have worked to maintain access to fresh, healthy food throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. He says the money is available to for-profit, nonprofit, or cooperative entities who fought to protect the most vulnerable during the pandemic.

Governor Wolf and Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn reminds residents to wear masks while enjoying the outdoors when they are not able to consistently maintain social distancing from individuals who are not members of their household. The Wolf Administration has also released updates to their frequently asked questions concerning summer recreation, camps and pools. The answers provide guidance on how to enjoy the warmer weather given the pandemic.