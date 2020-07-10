More Details On Franklin County Fratricide

A 13-year old Franklin County boy will be tried as an adult for allegedly killing his 9-year old brother by shooting him in the head. State Police say the two boys were playing ‘cops and robbers’ at the family home in Waynesboro when the older one pulled out a loaded handgun that his father had stashed in a compartment in a couch. Troopers say the older boy became angry that his younger brother wasn’t listening to him so he put the gun to the child’s head and fired the weapon. The teen is charged with criminal homicide and aggravated assault.