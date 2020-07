Two suspects are wanted for a deadly York City shooting from last month and one of them is in custody. Police say 19-year old Michael Quinones III was found shot dead in the backyard of a home along the 500-block of West Princess Street back on June-23rd. Now, officers say a juvenile has been arrested while the search continues for another suspect, 18-year old Roddrick Battle. Anyone who can help the investigation is asked to call the York City Police Tip Line at ‪717-849-2204.