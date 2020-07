The state Department of Health Wednesday confirmed an additional 849-positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 92,148. Officials added 25-new deaths pushing that total since the pandemic started last winter to 6,812.

The number of tests administered since July 1 is 118,128 with 5,542 positive test results.

The number of new cases in Allegheny County increased by 230 cases overnight. Philadelphia County increased by 90 cases overnight.